CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,997,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 6.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $316.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.06 and a 200-day moving average of $268.62. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $186.96 and a one year high of $318.64.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

