Deborah L. Stahlkopf Sells 58,188 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $3,345,228.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,059. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $229.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

