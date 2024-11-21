Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.90.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Denali Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,680. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 15,558 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $465,339.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,954.06. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,578 shares of company stock worth $2,474,440 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 879.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.