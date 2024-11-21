Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth about $86,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 14.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ DRVN opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 392.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Driven Brands ( NASDAQ:DRVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.49 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. Baird R W raised shares of Driven Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Driven Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Further Reading

