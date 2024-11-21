e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,432,000 after buying an additional 576,383 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $61,299,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 730,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after acquiring an additional 261,707 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $119.05 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. The trade was a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.