Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Edinburgh Investment (LON:EDIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 739.74 ($9.36) and traded as low as GBX 724.75 ($9.17). Edinburgh Investment shares last traded at GBX 729 ($9.22), with a volume of 1,188,539 shares.

Get Edinburgh Investment alerts:

Edinburgh Investment Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 739.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 742.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 878.31 and a beta of 0.81.

Edinburgh Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Edinburgh Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,373.49%.

Edinburgh Investment Company Profile

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edinburgh Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edinburgh Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.