Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.67. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 6.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Educational Development Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Educational Development Co. ( NASDAQ:EDUC Free Report ) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.53% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.