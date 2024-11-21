Eleco (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2024

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCOGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.73 ($1.70) and traded as high as GBX 138.45 ($1.75). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.73), with a volume of 17,936 shares traded.

Eleco Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £114.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3,425.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Eleco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Eleco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Eleco

Eleco Plc provides software and related services in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, the rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Bidcon, a construction estimating software; IconSystem, a cloud-based collaborative information management software to record, specify, design, and manage building data; Interiorstudio, a room configuration and visualization interior design software; MarketingManager, which combines product information management and digital asset management to create an effective central database; and Materialo, a flooring visualiser software.

