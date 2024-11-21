Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,089,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,146,000 after purchasing an additional 62,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $753.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $872.25 and its 200-day moving average is $869.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $561.65 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

