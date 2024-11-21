EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of EMCOR Group worth $14,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EME opened at $515.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.31 and a fifty-two week high of $525.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.43 and a 200-day moving average of $400.01.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

