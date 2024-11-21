Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total transaction of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total value of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 44.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,754 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,756 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $952.88.

Equinix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $918.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.71. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $943.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $889.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $822.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

