Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 2,144 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWPX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1,857.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 120.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Pipe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $42,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares in the company, valued at $454,418.25. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,450.20. This represents a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $291,070. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWPX stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $537.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

