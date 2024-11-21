Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 2,948 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Olympic Steel worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $450.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $73.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

