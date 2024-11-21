Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,512 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Redburn Atlantic raised GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $84.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

