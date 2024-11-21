Empowered Funds LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.25% of Business First Bancshares worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 75.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Business First Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 2,249.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group lowered Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Business First Bancshares Stock Performance

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company has a market capitalization of $817.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $113.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Business First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Activity at Business First Bancshares

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Joseph Vernon Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $65,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,890.81. This trade represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $37,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,264.60. This represents a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,980 shares of company stock worth $366,992 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

