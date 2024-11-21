Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Old Second Bancorp were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,661 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 175.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Old Second Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $18.38 on Thursday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $824.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

