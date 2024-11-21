Empowered Funds LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBNC shares. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

HBNC stock opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $789.93 million, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.17%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

