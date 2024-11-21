Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ranpak alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Ranpak by 32.6% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 943,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 231,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranpak by 177.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 127,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 81,552 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,833 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranpak by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Performance

PACK stock opened at $7.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $588.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 2.37. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ranpak ( NYSE:PACK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PACK. Baird R W downgraded shares of Ranpak from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ranpak from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PACK

Ranpak Profile

(Free Report)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.