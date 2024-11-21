Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.26% of LendingTree worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in LendingTree by 697.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in LendingTree during the third quarter worth about $3,651,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in LendingTree by 9.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 280,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LendingTree from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

TREE stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

In other news, General Counsel Heather Enlow-Novitsky sold 564 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $29,632.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

