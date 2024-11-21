Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 4,668 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,961,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. This trade represents a 50.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Masco from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. Masco Co. has a one year low of $58.89 and a one year high of $86.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Masco had a return on equity of 615.54% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

