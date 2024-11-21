Empowered Funds LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after buying an additional 4,013,707 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,893,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 481,976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,895,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,948,000 after buying an additional 719,741 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,349,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 441,877 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,263,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,307,000 after purchasing an additional 363,155 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.