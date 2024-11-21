Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2.09 Million Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 304,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. Ecovyst Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECVT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

