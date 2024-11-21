Empowered Funds LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 118,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Cellebrite DI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 59.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cellebrite DI by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cellebrite DI by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Cellebrite DI Price Performance

Shares of CLBT stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $21.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.