Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,922 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 102,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ET shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

