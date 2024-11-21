enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

ENGN has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, enGene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

ENGN stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $331.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 19.52 and a current ratio of 19.52. enGene has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.40.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that enGene will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Growth Opportunities F. Forbion purchased 41,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $248,584.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,059,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,294,970.23. This trade represents a 2.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 420,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene during the first quarter worth approximately $17,095,000. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new position in enGene during the 2nd quarter worth $4,715,000. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in enGene by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in enGene in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of enGene by 1,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 619,100 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

