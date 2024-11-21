Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Entegris were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 1.2% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 251,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Entegris by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Entegris by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.1% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

Entegris stock opened at $99.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

