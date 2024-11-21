Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Position Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.7% during the third quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equifax by 12.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 215,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,532,909.67. This trade represents a 34.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,535.48. The trade was a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $247.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day moving average is $267.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $304.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.74.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

