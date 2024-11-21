Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ovintiv Q1 Earnings

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OVV. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Shares of OVV opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 15.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,055,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,931 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,623,000 after buying an additional 1,207,610 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 11,282.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,543,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486,159 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,303,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,476,000 after acquiring an additional 212,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 205,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

