Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,917,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,229,000 after buying an additional 440,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Essent Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,680,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,973,000 after purchasing an additional 445,853 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 436,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,499,000 after purchasing an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Essent Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 361,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 252,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.51. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.80 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 60.15% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 969.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $127,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,203.44. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ESNT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essent Group from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

