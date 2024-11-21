Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 157.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 532.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,815,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,158,054 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $980,210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7,761.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,893,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $808,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805,982 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

NYSE XOM opened at $120.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

