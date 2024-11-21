Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Cut to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eyenovia’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

EYEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, November 15th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EYEN

Eyenovia Trading Down 22.5 %

EYEN opened at $0.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Eyenovia had a negative return on equity of 1,108.24% and a negative net margin of 114,639.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eyenovia

In other Eyenovia news, CEO Michael M. Rowe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,927 shares in the company, valued at $47,268.39. The trade was a 151.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eyenovia by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

(Get Free Report)

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.