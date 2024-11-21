Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 368.93 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 348 ($4.40). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 348 ($4.40), with a volume of 586,469 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 368.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 386.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Fidelity European Trust news, insider Ivan Rogers purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.63) per share, with a total value of £15,298.80 ($19,358.22). 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

