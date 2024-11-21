Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 142.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Enbridge by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at $1,146,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 89.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.59.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 13.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

