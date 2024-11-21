Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in United Rentals by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $27,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 23.1% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $820.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $814.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $729.65. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $454.71 and a 12-month high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $751.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.