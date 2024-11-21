Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after acquiring an additional 440,962 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620,436 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,174,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,546,000 after purchasing an additional 275,209 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,596,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,480,000 after buying an additional 2,388,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,175,000 after buying an additional 268,198 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.45.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

