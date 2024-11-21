Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 61,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 860,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,777,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day moving average of $72.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,943 shares of company stock worth $26,278,184 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

