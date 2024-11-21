Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Theory Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 56.5% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,468,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $286.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $213.40 and a one year high of $290.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

