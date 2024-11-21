Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $409,821,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $210,806,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 145,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $185,779,000 after buying an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,293.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $949.99 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,364.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,319.02.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $75.00 dividend. This is a boost from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,461.82.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.85, for a total value of $7,676,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,228,611.80. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.