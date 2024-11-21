First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,482 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Horizon by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 25.6% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.1 %

FHN stock opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.53.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.