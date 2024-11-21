Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 93.93 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 83.20 ($1.05). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 85 ($1.08), with a volume of 36,790 shares trading hands.

Get Flowtech Fluidpower alerts:

Flowtech Fluidpower Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.77 million, a P/E ratio of -369.57 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 106.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.90.

Insider Activity at Flowtech Fluidpower

In related news, insider Roger McDowell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £9,000 ($11,388.08). 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company supplies hydraulic and pneumatic products, as well as delivers specialist engineering solutions, services, and systems through a network of distributors and resellers and a broad range of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across all industry sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowtech Fluidpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.