Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 111.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 115.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Forestar Group

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,883.58. This trade represents a 25.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Forestar Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FOR opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.49 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forestar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

