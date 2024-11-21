Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWONK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

Formula One Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $84.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64 and a beta of 0.01. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $86.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 19,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $1,512,733.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

