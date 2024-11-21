Frederic Simon Sells 35,000 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,080,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,514,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,315,371.52. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.85 and a beta of 0.93. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,576,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 894,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 394.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in JFrog by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 119,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,296 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on JFrog from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.