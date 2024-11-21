Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 4.13.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 874,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Fuel Tech worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

