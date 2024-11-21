Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,765 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in YMM. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after buying an additional 2,939,456 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,807,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,822,000 after acquiring an additional 317,980 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,985,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.23. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36.

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $380.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

