FY2025 EPS Estimates for Moderna Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Sunday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.90) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.89). The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is ($9.43) per share.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.46.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,930 shares of company stock worth $217,170. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,847,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,899,000 after buying an additional 1,823,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,069,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,115 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,224,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,166,000 after purchasing an additional 906,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,890,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,023,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,648,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

