GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stake Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,560.14. This represents a 20.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at $818,668.80. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.25 and a beta of -0.13. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

