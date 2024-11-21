Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gartner were worth $19,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after buying an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,608,000 after buying an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,856,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $30,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $539.25.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total value of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,874,865.40. This represents a 2.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.68, for a total value of $1,358,966.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 529,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,893,869.92. This trade represents a 0.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,172 shares of company stock worth $38,023,255. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $518.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $411.15 and a 12-month high of $559.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

