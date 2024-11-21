GATX (NYSE:GATX) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

GATX Price Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $154.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.95. GATX has a 12 month low of $106.92 and a 12 month high of $156.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.63 and a 200 day moving average of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $405.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Insider Transactions at GATX

In other news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State bought 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,294 shares in the company, valued at $442,688,093.10. The trade was a 0.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GATX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GATX by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

