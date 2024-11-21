Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,073 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $18,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,215,000 after purchasing an additional 501,120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,476,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,663,000 after buying an additional 22,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,790,000.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $52.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

